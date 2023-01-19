Tipra Motha worker dies after attack by miscreants in poll-bound Tripura

Agartala: A 44-year-old Tipra Motha worker died after being assaulted by “unknown miscreants” in poll-bound Tripura’s Dhalai district, a police officer said on Thursday.

Four persons have been arrested in this connection, the officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“He was alone in his car when he was returning home and the assailants took advantage of that. He was dragged out of his car and assaulted, leading to his death at Bamancherra area under Kamalpur sub-division,” Senior TIPRA leader Mevar Kumar Jamatia told EastMojo.

On being asked whether his party suspected involvement of rival political parties, Jamatia said, “We are on the way to the spot of occurrence, and on reaching there we can find out what has actually happened.”

He said the locals are alleging that he was killed by ruling party workers. “We are not jumping to any conclusion at this point in time. We shall talk to our local workers and then we can say something concrete about what has actually happened,” said Jamatia.

A police team, on being alerted, rushed to the spot and took Namasurdra to Kamalpur hospital, where doctors then referred him to Kulai district hospital. On being taken to Kulai health facility, Pranajit was declared brought dead around 11.30 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Taking to Twitter, the regional outfit’s supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma appealed for peace.

“Please don’t react or do anything. I am personally verifying what has happened! Last thing we need is violence in the build up to the election,” he wrote.

Please don't react or do anything . I am personally verifying what has happened ! Last thing we need is violence in the build up to the election . https://t.co/Iv80nMapVK — Pradyot_Tripura (@PradyotManikya) January 18, 2023

The incident came a day after a Congress rally came under attack in West Tripura district’s Majlishpur Assembly constituency. Ten party members, including AICC general secretary Ajay Kumar, suffered injuries in the attack.

Elections to the 60-member Tripura assembly will be held on February 16. Votes will be counted on March 2.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Tripura: BJP ally IPFT seeks meeting with Tipra Motha on ‘common interest’

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









