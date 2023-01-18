If you are a member of a marginalised community, chances are, elections are your best hope. The fight for every vote ensures that even if momentary, a politician will make some effort to listen to you.

But what if ‘your’ voting electorate is under 80 individuals across a state with over 30 lakh people? Will any politician care?

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

This is the situation that Tripura’s transgender community finds itself in.

While things were never ideal for the community, hate attacks in the past year followed by the administration’s indifferent attitude mean the community members have no option but to leave the state in search of......