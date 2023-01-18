If you are a member of a marginalised community, chances are, elections are your best hope. The fight for every vote ensures that even if momentary, a politician will make some effort to listen to you.
But what if ‘your’ voting electorate is under 80 individuals across a state with over 30 lakh people? Will any politician care?
This is the situation that Tripura’s transgender community finds itself in.
While things were never ideal for the community, hate attacks in the past year followed by the administration’s indifferent attitude mean the community members have no option but to leave the state in search of......
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Arunachali rapper Don Kam drops new single, music video
- Assam CM craves TRP, says Gaurav Gogoi
- Never returning: Why transgenders in Tripura are leaving for good
- Rhino returns to forest cleared of encroachment in Assam
- JP Nadda gets extension as BJP chief till June 2024
- Smugglers attack BSF jawan at Bangladesh border in WB