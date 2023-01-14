Agartala: A day after the CPIM and Congress made their first public appearance together ahead of polls, Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha advised Congress leaders to formally join the CPIM instead of going for an electoral understanding.

Reacting sharply to the political development, Dr Saha said, “This is one of the most peculiar political turns of events I have witnessed in my life. The leaders who are now heading the Congress party once snapped all ties with the Congress as the party entered into a political understanding with CPIM in West Bengal. They chose to join the TMC to give a message that they would never go for a compromise with the CPIM. Intriguingly, in their presence, Congress is now consciously going in the same bed with CPIM.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Dr Saha further said: “They have changed their political identity on several occasions. Since the tie-up is almost final, I would rather suggest they join the CPIM instead of fooling people with this alliance plot.”

When asked about TIPRA led by Pradyot Kishore Debbarman, Dr Saha said, “I have no idea whether they are also considering to be a part of the alliance or not. And, speaking from the BJP’s point of view, we are not bothered about what they are planning to do.”

According to Dr Saha, opposition parties are confined to party offices while BJP cadres spend the maximum time of their schedule in the field working for people.

“Our workers are busy working for people. How the public welfare system could be strengthened is the attitude of the BJP. Whether it is CPIM and Congress they are more concerned about power politics. In 1977 and 1993, CPIM played the same politics to take over the reins of the state. But, this time they are all set to be defeated thoroughly and conclusively,” said Dr Saha.

The Chief Minister also claimed that this alliance has disheartened thousands of Congress workers who were at the receiving end of atrocities meted out by the Left cadres for decades.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Lakhs reach Gangasagar for holy dip on ‘Makar Sankranti’

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









