Agartala: Reminding the Tripura voters of the alleged dark regime under the Communist and Congress rule, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday urged the voters to relieve the opposition party leaders from the responsibilities of public offices and entrust the BJP leaders with those duties.

He said, “The HIRA-Manik model of development, which has brought double engine growth, should be repeated again to thwart the previous dark regimes from making a comeback.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to give HIRA which stands for Highways, Internet ways, Railways and Airways. Today, Dr Manik Ji is at the helm of affairs which gives shape to the HIRA-Manik model. And, today’s gathering gives enough indication of what is going to happen in the ensuing polls,” the BJP National Chief said while addressing a public gathering to mark the concluding ceremony of BJP’s weeklong Jana Biswas Yatra.

The Yatra that covered all the 60 assembly constituencies ended at Umakanta Maidan here in Agartala followed by 200 public meetings, 100 road shows and 50-foot marches. The rally that was kicked off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in two legs from South Tripura’s Sabroom and North Tripura’s Dharmanagar could be seen as the ruling party’s biggest public outreach strategy ahead of the 2023 assembly polls.

Addressing the rally followed by a brief road show in Agartala city, Nadda said, “Tripura is scripting a new story of development after BJP came to power. Earlier, this state was considered to be one of the poor states. A state with fewer resources, fewer opportunities and less income; but today the story is different altogether. BJP has emerged as the torch bearer of Tripura’s bright future. When we speak about the brighter side of the story we must remember the dark days. We should not forget how CPIM and Congress exploited the state,”

Training his guns on the Communists, he said, “When communists were ruling Tripura, rapes, strikes, blockades, and incidents of arson, political murders used to be the daily headlines. On the other hand, today railway, highway, airways, connectivity and investment are part of the mainstream discourse. I am proud to say that, in the subsequent tenures of Biplab Kumar Deb and Dr Manik Saha not a single political murder was reported from Tripura.”

Heaping praises on the Tripura government, Dr Saha said, “After BJP came to power, patient referral outside Tripura decreased drastically. Health infrastructure is being improved. New hospitals and healthcare facilities are coming up. The PDS system has been strengthened with additional essentials like sugar, lentils and Soya Bean. In the days to come edible oil and spices are also to be introduced into the public distribution system. Far away from scandal and corruption, Tripura is now a state which is riding high on the path of development.”

Urging the voters to relieve the Congress and communist leaders, he said, “The Congress and Communists were indulged in corruption so much so that they can now give tuitions on how to chalk out new methods of corrupt practices. This is why I would like to tell the voters of the state to give them relief from any kind of public duty and hand over the responsibility to those who are sitting at the dais.”

The BJP National President also hailed PM Modi and listed the achievements of the Central government in the last eight years. “Today, Tripura is connected with Rajdhani Express, seven national highways are sanctioned off late, and works are under progress for as many as six national highways. The long-torn problem of internally displaced Bru migrants has been sorted and all our Bru brothers and sisters are being resettled peacefully. This has happened because if PM Modi is in the chair, anything is possible,” he added.

Also Read | As ECI lands in Tripura, oppn parties share apprehension over free elections

