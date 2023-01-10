Tripura's growth will touch new height if BJP voted to power: Rijiju

Agartala: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said Tripura’s growth will touch a new height if the BJP is voted to power again in the northeastern state.

Assembly elections in Tripura are due this year.

The BJP once a feeble organization in the northeast has become a formidable force in the region. The saffron party has speeded up development activities ever since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, he said during ‘Jan Biswas’ Rally (Rath Yatra) in Sepahijala district’s Charilam.

Rijiju said the Congress had ruled the northeast for several years but its leaders had not given due priority to the region.

“In his first cabinet meeting, Modiji laid emphasis on giving priority to northeastern states when any scheme is launched. Now, the northeast is getting due attention from the Central government resulting in improvement in development works gaining momentum”, he said.

“The Left had ruled Tripura for several years but no development was visible during its rule. The wheels of growth started rolling with high speed when the BJP formed the government in Tripura after the 2018 Assembly elections… “, he said.

Asserting that peace has returned to the entire northeast including Tripura after many years, Rijiju claimed the foundation for the development in the state was laid by the BJP government in Tripura in the past four and half years and if the party is again voted to power Tripura’s growth will touch a new height.

Opposition Leader in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendhu Adhikari also addressed the rally and urged the people to keep distance from two parties – CPI(M) and Trinamool Congress.

Coming down heavily on the CPI(M), Adhikari said the party, which worships Lenin and Marx has already caved in due to its terror tactics in West Bengal. “I have seen the terror unleashed by CPI (M) from Tiljala incident to Nandigram massacre and Netai killings. The CPI(M) is a dangerous party. Now, it is trying to rope in Congress, which has been reduced to a signboard centric party. Don’t give them vote in the upcoming elections”, he said.

Adhikari also took a potshot at Trinamool Congress saying that ‘Bhaipo’ has opened a shop in Tripura keeping in mind the elections. “Please keep distance from these parties and take the advantage of a double engine government because a single engine doesn’t have that much power to drive the state on the development path”, he said.

