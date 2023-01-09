Agartala: Taking a dig at CPI(M), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday claimed that the party’s red flag symbolized the blood of the poor, which is why it was shown the exit door in Indian politics.

Addressing a public meeting at Killa assembly constituency under Gomati District of Tripura, Sarma said, “The CPI(M) had exploited the poor people for years. The red flag that CPI(M) puts up in their party offices represents the blood of poor and innocent people. Frustrated by their politics, the people of the country have overwhelmingly rejected them and shown the CPI(M) the door. This is exactly what happened here in Tripura in 2018.”

Live: Addressing the public at Killa, Bagma, Tripura https://t.co/gdmcM7r8d4 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 9, 2023

Sarma addressed two political rallies in Gomati District and took part in a road show to canvass for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Recalling his role as a poll in-charge before 2018 assembly elections, the Assam Chief Minister said, “I can still vividly recall when I was the in-charge of Tripura elections in 2018, we made a promise to increase the social pension from Rs 700 to 2,000. Even I was in doubt whether it would be possible for us or not. But, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha made it possible.”

Addressed a rally as part of #BJPJanVishwasYatra at Killa, Bagma, Tripura in presence of Hon'ble Tripura CM Prof @DrManikSaha2.



Looking at the public enthusiasm, I'm certain that our party shall once again win mandate of the people of Tripura in the upcoming election. pic.twitter.com/vkkF4CH5uJ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 9, 2023

Highlighting the accomplishments of the government under Dr Manik Saha, Sarma said he would seek Tripura CM’s guidance to understand how to deliver benefits despite limited resources.

Today addressed "Jan Viswas Yatra" organized by Bagma Mandal at Killa in the presence of Hon'ble Assam CM Aadarniya @himantabiswa ji.



After seeing this spontaneous response among Janajati brothers & sisters, I am sure that BJP will win the ensuing polls with a thumping majority. pic.twitter.com/ZWWYva0Up0 — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) January 9, 2023

“Assam and Tripura are considered among the small states of the country. Earlier, we have been branded as poor states but now we have, to some extent, succeeded in rising above that status. Despite limited resources, the Tripura government gave a 12 per cent DA hike, increased social pension, and implemented all centrally sponsored schemes in full. After the polls, I will seek guidance from Dr Saha to understand how we should increase those benefits. In spite of being a bigger state, DA and social pension are lesser in Assam,” Sarma pointed out.

Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, who was also present, said that BJP restored the democratic set-up of institutions in Tripura that were once governed by the cadres.

“Presence of people in the public meeting makes it clear that BJP is retaining power for sure. The violent political culture endorsed by Left and CPI(M) for the last 35 years is yet to face mass rejection in the ensuing poll,” Dr Saha said.

