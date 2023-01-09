Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on Monday said the state government is consulting legal experts to find out a permanent solution to the issue of 10,323 retrenched teachers.

The sacked teachers have been protesting since March 2020 after they were terminated from government services following Tripura high court and Supreme Court verdicts in favour of the petitioners challenging the recruitment rules.

Recently, Dr. Saha met a delegation of teachers seeking reinstatement in service and assured them that he would try to find out a permanent solution to their plight.

Speaking during a party campaign, Dr. Saha said, “It is not that we don’t want to give them jobs. But several legal complexities associated with the issue made our job tough. Sometimes, even if you have the goodwill to do something, legal obligations won’t permit us to go ahead.”

The chief minister also said he had been consulting legal experts to settle the long-standing issue.

With polls drawing nearer, protests staged by 10,323 teachers are only intensifying and even the ruling BJP had tried to reach out to the sacked teachers. A permanent solution to the retrenchments was among the BJP’s promises before the 2018 Assembly elections.

“The teachers have raised several issues before us. They have interpreted the High Court and Supreme Court judgments in their own way, which suggests that some relaxation could be granted. Our consultation with the legal experts is going in that direction only. Even all my cabinet colleagues are sympathetic toward the retrenched teachers. But, we have to be careful in our approach, otherwise, it may invite contempt of court proceedings. So, we have to be very careful. I would like to tell the teachers to calm down and wait for us. Hasty decisions may turn harmful,” the chief minister said.

The chief minister, however, did not specify how long the teachers have to wait for a solution.

Reacting to the issue, a protesting teacher Kamal Deb said, “We welcome the chief minister’s statement. I hope in the days to come, the state cabinet will approve the proposal of sending us back to schools.”

