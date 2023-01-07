Law and order situation in Tripura is 'quite good': CM Manik Saha

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday claimed that a ‘feel good’ situation is prevailing in poll-bound Tripura and the law and order situation in the state is “quite good”.

The CM claimed that there has been steep fall in rape, arson, murder cases and no political violence in Tripura ever since the BJP came to power in 2018.

“A feel good situation is prevailing all around and the law and order situation is good as per the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) report. The law and order situation here is quite good compared to other states”, he said while flagging off ‘Jan Viswas rally’ (rath yatra) at Kumarghat in Unakoti district.

The ‘Jan Viswas’ rally which was flagged off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Dharmanagar in North Tripura, reached Kumarghat on Saturday.

“The opposition parties are creating trouble… but the law and order situation is quite good in the state with police showing zero tolerance to any sort of crime. The NCRB data suggested the situation in Tripura is good compared to other states,” Saha said.

Leader of Opposition in Tripura Assembly Manik Sarkar on Friday had alleged deterioration in the law and order situation in the state.

Asserting that the BJP is a must for making the county stronger, the Chief Minister said the people of the country should be proud to have a leader like Narendra Modi, who is leading the country from the front on the development path.

“Without any demand or agitation, Modi ji has given broad gauge rail facility from Dharmanagar to Sabroom via Agartala. As many as 11 express trains are connected to Agartala railway station. Besides, Indo-Bangla railway link is also making progress,” he said.

Saha appealed to the people who are still supporting opposition parties – CPI(M), Congress and Trinamool Congress – to join the saffron party to make the state ‘atmanirbor’ and strong enough.

