Tripura records rise of 9 pc eligible voters in last five years

Agartala: Chief Electoral Officer, Tripura, Kiran Gitte, said the poll-bound state has recorded the highest-ever increase in total voters in the last five years which is indicative of the people getting more aware of the electoral process.

Addressing a press conference here in the civil secretariat, Gitte said, “In the last five years, 2.40 lakh new voters have been enrolled in the electoral rolls which marks a 9 per cent total rise in the electorate. This included the 80,000 new voters who have been included in the electoral rolls during the customary special summary revision ahead of the assembly polls. This accounts for a 2.91 per cent increase in the eligible voters of the state.”

The senior official also threw light on the elaborate security arrangements being put in place ahead of the elections and special campaigns launched to curb violence and increase voter turnout.

“In 2018, the number of total voters stood at 25,73,000 which has now risen to 28,14,478. The total increase is 2,40,000. 79,587 voters have been inducted in the electoral rolls during the special summary revision,” Gitte added.

According to Gitte, the electoral rolls have been published following transparent procedures that include SDM and DCM level hearings, house-to-house collection of data and deletion of duplicate voters.

“As many as 13,000 similar entries had been detected using the Election Commission of India developed special AI tools. Those entries had been again called for hearing and followed by the due process; the problems have been sorted out. The ECI has, however, kept its door open for new enrollments; we shall keep enrolling new voters till the last date of nomination submission,” the CEO told media persons.

According to a press handout shared by the office of the CEO, a total of 65,044 voters of the 79,587 are from the age group of 18 to 19 years. Among them, 34,704 electors are male and 30,328 are female. In total, the registration of female voters exceeded the total number of newly enrolled male voters by 10,766.

As many as 3,661 new voters belong to the category of persons with disabilities which takes the total number of PwD voters to 17,297. The number of 80-year-plus voters is 38,039. The number of 100-plus voters stands at 679 and the average number of voters per polling station stands at 845.

