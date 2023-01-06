Agartala: Around 13,500 Bru migrants have been enrolled in the final electoral rolls published on Thursday.

“They are among the 80 thousand new voters enrolled in the summary revision,” Chief Electoral Officer Kiran Gitte said.

As per the final voter list, the total number of eligible voters stood at 28,13,478 among whom 14,14,576 are male and 13,98, 825 voters are female. The total number of voters belonging to the third gender stood at 77.

The electoral population ratio which was once 647 has increased to 666.

“In new enrollments, the number of female voters exceeded the number of males. For our special campaign, 11,000 more female voters got enrolled. In comparative figures, earlier for one thousand male voters there were 981 female voters,” Gitte said.

“Now for one thousand male voters, the number of female voters stands at 989. The total number of transgender voters also increased from 46 to 77,” said Gitte.

According to him, a total of 3,328 polling stations will be set up across the state where all the necessary facilities for voters will be installed.

“The Central Armed Paramilitary Forces have started arriving here in the poll-bound state and District Election Officers and local police had been engaged to oversee the deployment. As many as 95 Naka points have been installed to build confidence among the electorates,” Gitte said on point of security arrangements.

A panel of the Election Commission of India headed by the Chief Election Commissioner is set to arrive in the state on January 11 next to review the poll preparedness of the state.

