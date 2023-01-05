BJP ended terrorism, brought all-round development in Tripura: Shah

Agartala: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asserted that the BJP-led government in Tripura has wiped out terrorism and brought all-round development to the Northeastern state.

The Union Home Minister was speaking at the flagging-off ceremony of the ‘Jana Biswas Rath Yatra’ from Dharmanagar.

Addressing a public rally here, Shah also said the immense love and faith shown by people towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi clearly indicate that BJP will again form government in Tripura.

“We have brought an end to terrorism through peace talks with the NLFT (National Liberation Front of Tripura), and resettled internally displaced Brus in the state,” he said.

“The Tripura, which was once known for drug trafficking, violence and massive anti-national activities, is now known for development, excellent infrastructure, achievements in sports, rising investments and organic farming activities,” Shah said.

The home minister also launched a scathing attack on the opposition Congress and CPI(M) stating that “Congress was finished in the country while Communists were wiped out from the world”.

“The BJP government in Tripura, led by former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and his successor Dr Manik Saha, has achieved more in the past five years than the CPI(M) or Congress could have ever hoped to match. The people of Tripura do not want a return to the dark days when the government was controlled by party cadres,” he said.

“PM Modi promised the people of Tripura the HIRA model, which stands for Highway, Internet, Railway, and Airways. The government, under both Chief Ministers Biplab Kumar Deb and Dr Manik Saha, has successfully delivered on this promise,” he added.

The home minister said the large turnout at the rally showed that the BJP is unbeatable in the state. He also recalled the party’s electoral success in 2018 and asserted that the BJP will comfortably form the next government with a two-thirds majority.

“BJP has always received love from the people of Tripura. In 2018, we ran on the slogan of ‘Chalo Paltai’ (let’s turnaround) which resonated with the voters and resulted in a majority victory for the party from having no presence in the state assembly,” he added.

Shah said he now envisions a Tripura where each and every youth gets a job in his own state, the rights of the tribal societies are safeguarded with constitutional protection and women’s safety is ensured.

Union Minister Shah flagged off the Jana Biswas Rath Yatra from Dharmanagar, which will travel through 30 constituencies in the North Tripura, Dhalai, Unakoti, and Khowai districts. He then flew to Sabroom in South Tripura to flag off another rally that will cover 30 more constituencies in the remaining four districts. The Rath Yatra will end in Agartala on January 12, covering a distance of 1,000 kilometres across the state. BJP National President JP Nadda will speak at the concluding ceremony.

