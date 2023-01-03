Agartala: A suspected smuggler suffered bullet wounds in border firing at the Rahimpur area under the Sepahijala District of Tripura on Tuesday evening.

According to available information, the BSF Jawan spotted some suspicious activities close to border gate number 163.

As the BSF troopers came close, they saw some contraband items were being illegally sent to the Bangladesh side.

The BSF personnel opened fire targeting the suspected smuggler leading to the bullet injury to one Babul Hossein.

Hossein suffered a bullet wound on his head. He was rushed to Boxanagar Hospital.

Ratan Debbarma, the medical officer in charge of Boxanagar Community Health Center referred him to Tripura Medical College and BRAM hospital, Agartala.

His condition is stated to be critical.

Sources said the injured person is a resident of Bishalharh. A month back, he got married to Ahid Miah’s younger daughter from Rahimpur.

Locals alleged that he was a frequent visitor of the Rahimpur area, and, in course of time, developed proximity with the local smugglers and got engaged in the illicit business.

Speaking to media persons, the wife of the injured person said, “Our house is located at Bishalgarh, but we stay here for business purposes. He did not do anything, but when the BSF troopers chased him, he tried to run away which is why he was shot at”.

