Agartala: The CPI (M) will discuss alliances with like-minded parties to dislodge the BJP in Tripura, said CPIM state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury.

“These issues will be discussed at the party level if such a situation arises that the opposition must unite. I am not ruling out the possibilities, but the real concern of the opposition parties lies with the law and order situation. We want voters to exercise their franchise unlike the recent local polls,” Chowdhury said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“All the political parties have agreed on a point that a favourable atmosphere for conducting free and fair elections must prevail. For the last four and half years democratic rights of people have been trampled. Voters had been prevented from exercising their rights in the last couple of elections held after the BJP came to power. We have just made a joint appeal to the politically conscious people of the state and that was enough to see an allergic response from the ruling party,” he added.

Taking a swipe at the BJP leaders, he added, “The BJP is shivering in fear. Their response to our appeal shows how intolerant and isolated they stand from the public. Whenever we raise the demand of restoring the rule of law, they get angry because they know if the rule of law is established, their existence will be at stake,” said Chowdhury.

The CPIM leader also ruled out any possibility of inducting Trinamool Congress into the grand alliance because of its history of political persecution in Bengal. “The TMC killed democracy in Bengal. Bringing them to our side here in Tripura will make no sense. All the other political parties, I feel, function in a democratic set-up. TIPRA Supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarman has also endorsed our views and said that he would raise his voice against the violence from every possible platform independently,” said Chowdhury.

Also read | Tripura wanted change in 2003, 2008 but Cong was friends with CPI(M): Biplab Deb

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









