Agartala: In an attempt to make public opinion reflect in the party’s policies and programmes, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Tripura has decided to gather public suggestions on the performance of government and what issues should be first dealt with, a senior party functionary has told EastMojo.

As a part of the feedback collection drive, suggestion boxes will be installed in front of the party offices in all the assembly constituencies, and public places such as markets and shopping malls. Apart from that, 30 video vehicles are also going to be pressed into action that will travel across the 60 assembly constituencies.

“We are making an appeal to one and all. Drop your suggestion in the box. If someone wishes to write their names they are welcome but we shall give equal status to all the anonymous suggestions as well,” Chairman of BJP’s manifesto drafting committee Dr Ashok Sinha said.

The task has been assigned to senior BJP leader Abhijit Dey, who is also the chairman of Tripura Road Transport Corporation (TRTC). He said, “The campaign was slated to be launched at the beginning of the New Year but we have rescheduled it as Union Home Minister Amit Shah is coming. The Union Minister is arriving here in Tripura to flag off the much anticipated Rath Yatra. So, we have clubbed our programme with that. He will launch 15 vehicles from Dharmanagar and the rest of the 15 from Sabroom. These 30 vehicles will cover all the 60 assembly constituencies.”

Party insiders said this well-thought-out plan will help the party create an impression that the BJP works for the public and that the opinion of the people regarding the governance matters for the party in power.

“We have already started installing suggestion boxes in front of the party offices. If the video vehicles embark on their journey, it will then go to every village and ask people to submit their views on what kind of government they want”, a senior BJP leader said.

As soon as the vehicles return to Agartala, the state BJP will start the work of drafting the poll manifesto.

