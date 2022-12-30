EC launches “Mission Zero Violence” for Tripura polls  

Agartala: The Election Commission of India has taken a slew of steps to check poll-related violence here in Tripura given the forthcoming assembly elections. To ensure free and fair polls, the ECI has launched a special campaign called “mission zero violence” for 2023 assembly polls.

According to the ECI, even though the Assembly Elections in Tripura are no less than festivals, sporadic incidents of violence are reported often. The police and other enforcement agencies have acted accordingly to deter such incidents.

Given the next assembly polls, the election department of Tripura has planned to raise mass awareness among the political parties, party activists and voters to avoid violence.

After a review of the present situation and discussion at length, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer has taken a slew of steps in cooperation with the security agencies to implement the “Mission Zero Poll Violence” in letter and spirit.

As a part of the campaign, sensitization workshops will be conducted in all the sixty assembly constituencies in coordination with political parties, workers, eminent personalities and influential people.

To build confidence among voters, Central Armed Paramilitary Forces will be engaged in regular flag marches, road marches much before the elections. In addition, deployment is also being tightened before the polls so that they can get accustomed to the locals and they can extend prompt support while in need.

“The State Police has been requested to ensure all miscreants/trouble mongers/history sheeters are either kept in a constant watch or bound under relevant sections of Cr PC. Setting up adequate Naka points to monitor the illegal movement of arms, and persons to vitiate the poll process. Use of deterrent measures like web-casting of poll process, videography outside polling stations to keep miscreants at bay shall be ensured,” a statement from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer said.

The local police stations have also been given the liberty to strategise security deployment following their local situation.

“Deployment of adequate security coverage by CAPF personnel, smooth management of queues etc. so that there is no gathering outside the polling stations. Micro level strategy to face the challenge of poll-related violence – Every Thana /Police Station shall make their own strategy depending upon their respective ground level inputs to ensure 100% violence-free election,” the statement added.

