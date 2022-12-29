Agartala: Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee on Thursday released a 25-point charge sheet against the ruling BJP, calling it a “document of deception”.

The document contained a litany of charges, ranging from the state government’s promise of providing Rs 10 lakh to the people who lost their dear ones to Covid-19, to pre-poll promises that were not kept. The charge sheet was released in a public meeting in Agartala.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Addressing the gathering, senior Congress legislator Sudip Roy Barman said, “The Congress is the only party that fought for the freedom of the country. Our leader Rahul Gandhi is still in the streets to unite the country against the divisive politics of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Today, they claim themselves as the biggest patriots of all time; read their history. You will find all their leaders have written mercy petitions so that their tenure punishment is commuted.”

The Congress leader also urged party workers to take the message to the grassroots. “This charge sheet we have released here is evidence of BJP’s deceptive politics. The time for elections has arrived. On January 05 next, the final voter list will be published. On January 11, the Full Bench of the Election Commission of India arrived here to review the poll preparedness. They may call an all-party meeting on January 12. In February, the polls are very likely to be conducted. I want to tell all my workers to work actively at all the district and constituency levels to make sure that Congress makes a difference this time.”

The lone Congress MLA also urged voters to be a part of the party that has a history of offering India inclusive development. “Congress knows how to work for each and every community. Please give us a chance. I genuinely want to serve the people. In my over one-year stint as state health minister, I have never treated anyone based on their political affiliation. I did it for people. We are seeking another chance to prove what we want to do,” said Barman.

Addressing the rally, AICC in-charge for Tripura Dr Ajay Kumar said, “Tripura has a lot of challenges ahead. The Country has been passing through a very tough time when politics of hate is trying to prevail all over the country. That needs to be stopped”.

Meanwhile, former BJP MLA DC Hrangkhwal joined the Congress party during the rally.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Assembly polls 2023: EC full team on two-day visit to Tripura from Jan 11

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









