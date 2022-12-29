Agartala: Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, who also happens to be the state Finance Minister, on Thursday, took a jibe at the TTAADC administration and rubbished the allegations of the restricted fund flow to the autonomous body.

The TTAADC administration, now being governed by royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarman led-TIPRA motha, had alleged that the state government had been depriving the district council by impairing it financially.

Addressing a political rally and mass deputation event organized by the BJP’s tribal frontal wing here in Agartala against the alleged financial irregularities in TTAADC, the Deputy Chief Minister said, “The TTAADC administration has a complaint that the state government does not earmark enough budgetary allocation for the tribal areas. Today, let us talk about the data.”

He said, “When CPIM was in power, TAADC’s total budget was Rs 1,155 crore which has been increased dramatically by BJP. So far, the TTAADC has received Rs 1,881 Crore from the state government. There is a leap of Rs 726 crore. Now, let me ask – where the money is going?”

The senior BJP leader also said that over 40 per cent of the state’s total budget is being spent on the development of tribal-dominated areas. “The TTAADC claims that we are not giving money what they deserve. The total budget of the state stands at Rs 26,000 crore. Around 42 to 43 per cent of total budgetary allocations are for building roads, schools and other infrastructure in the tribal belt.”

“The Rural Development department which is responsible for carrying out development works in under-developed areas is spending 65 per cent of its budget for the tribal-dominated areas where 31 per cent of the state’s total population stays. When we ask the TTAADC what they have achieved in the last one and half years, they have nothing to show. We have seen a giant gate under construction at the entrance of TTAADC headquarters; is this gate going to create employment?” he asked.

Dev Varma also urged TTAADC and TIPRA to come out of the royal palace and prove themselves in the field of governance. “The Chief Executive Member, who is the head of ADC’s administration, is nowhere to be seen. His deputy Animesh Debbarma keeps talking in various languages. And, most of the time they are seen in the royal palace addressing press conferences when someone joins their party. These are not signs of a responsible political party.” he alleged.

Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, who had also addressed the rally, said, “If there is any political party that has worked for the Janajati people of the country, it is BJP. I have attended three events in a row at Takarjala, Jampuijala and other such villages where most of the population belong to Janajati communities. They are very happy with the work of the BJP.”

BJP State President Rajib Bhattacharjee said, “When I was appointed the president of BJP Tripura Pradesh unit, I promised that the BJP would win 60 out of 60 seats. But, I was apprehensive at that point in time. But, today all my doubts are clear. People have realized that neither Tipraland nor Greater Tipraland will solve their issues. BJP’s slogan of development is the only thing that could solve the problems of our Janajati brothers and sisters.”

Meanwhile, a delegation of the BJP Janajati Morcha also met the Governor of Tripura and handed over a memorandum on the alleged irregularities in TTAADC.

Reacting to the issue, TTAADC Deputy Chief Executive Member, Animesh Debbarma said, “If the BJP has any solid proof they should make it public or the government is empowered to commission an inquiry. These are all baseless allegations with an intention to break the unity of TIPRA and destabilize the administration.”

