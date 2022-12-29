Agartala: The elected body of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) passed the much anticipated ‘District Council Police Service Rules’ after ten days of cumulative discussion in the House on Wednesday.

With the legislation, the TTAADC council administration, now under the TIPRA Motha, is empowered to raise its own police force.

The ADC police force will be much like the Tripura Police and be deployed for guarding all public property under the TTAADC jurisdiction, Deputy Chief Executive Member of TAADC Animesh Debbarma said on Thursday.

The TTAADC Police Bill was first tabled in the House in the year 1994 when TUJS (Tripura Upajati Juba Samiti) was in power. The Bill was subsequently passed and in the year 1997, the Bill got the much required governor’s assent.

Deputy Chief Executive Member of TAADC Animesh Debbarma (Centre)

“For the last 24 years, many political parties governed the TTAADC areas but no one made any effort to formulate the Police Service Rules. When the TTAADC received the assent from the governor, the district council was advised to formulate the service rules by either convening a special session of ten days or discuss the matter for ten days cumulatively in subsequent sessions,” TTAADC Chairman Jagadish Debbarma told EastMojo.

Will the TTAADC have to wait for an approval of the state government on service rules? “For the service rules, we don’t have to rely on the state government’s approval or clearance of any kind. But, we require funding for raising the police force. If we manage adequate funds, we can start appointments,” Debbarma said.

On the other hand, Deputy CEM Animesh Debbarma said, “The purpose of setting up its own police force is multi-pronged. On one hand, we can give employment to our brothers and sisters who want to serve in the police department; and on the other hand, public property, offices and other establishments of public interest will now be brought under security cover with our own police.”

As many as 14 customary laws and a Bill on Village Council Conduct of Elections amendment Bills were also passed on Wednesday.

