Tripura: Wife kills drunk husband in self defence

Agartala: An estranged wife killed her husband while defending herself from the inebriated husband in Pancham Nagar under the Unakoti district of Tripura late on Tuesday night.

The accused, Daimahanti Debbarma, was arrested soon after the incident, police said.

The deceased husband had been identified as Dileep Debbarma (36).

Speaking on the issue, SDPO Kailashahar Dhruba Nath said, “The couple had been going through a bad phase of their conjugal life. Due to frequent quarrels and disputes, the accused wife left her husband’s home and shifted to her father’s home. For the last three months, she had been staying there.”

Talking about the incident, he said the deceased—Dileep Debbarma—used to visit his wife regularly and assault her under the influence of alcohol. On Wednesday night, he reached the spot and knocked on the door, but his wife did not respond. Angered by the refusal, he broke the backdoor and stormed inside the house, Nath added.

“He started to beat her with wooden clubs inhumanly. To save herself from the attacks, his wife attacked him with the vegetable chopper she found within her reach. His throat was slit due to the indiscriminate blows of the chopper leading to his death. Bleeding profusely, Dileep breathed his last on spot,” SDPO Dhruba Nath said.

Upon knowing about the incident, a team of police and TSR Jawans rushed to the spot. The blood-soaked mortal remains had been shifted to Unakoti District Hospital for post-mortem. “The body has been handed over to the family after the autopsy on Thursday morning. The accused wife is also produced before Court with a prayer of police remand”, said police sources.

A specific case has been registered with the Kailashahar police station in connection with the incident.

