Tripura: Five injured in Congress-BJP clash, vehicles vandalised

Agartala: Clashes between Congress and BJP supporters left five Congress workers injured while cars and motorcycles belonging to Congress leaders were also vandalised in the Bagma area under the Gomati district of Tripura.

Congress Gomati District President Titan Paul, who was injured in the face-off, claimed local BJP leaders assaulted Congress activists participating in a door-to-door campaign in the Sarkar Para locality.

On being informed, police rescued the Congress activists and admitted them to Gomati District hospital located at Tepania.

“We have been visiting every house of Sarkar Para to build public contact ahead of the polls. Miscreants attacked us and several of our workers were thrashed. Even my hand was fractured as the scuffle took an ugly turn. All our workers had been hospitalised,” Paul said, after receiving treatment for a fractured hand.

He added, “I would like to tell my friends in the BJP not to cross the limits. All political parties should be given equal space to campaign and build public connections. If such attacks do not stop, we shall have no other option but to retaliate similarly.”

The Congress leader also urged the police and civil administration to be biased towards the ruling party.

“Babul Ghosh and Pradip Ghosh—the perpetrators who had engineered the whole attack, are known to all. So far, seven to eight cases had been registered against them but the police did not take any action against them. It seems that an invisible power is shielding them from police action. The police should not be impartial. The administration must ensure fair play,” said Paul.

A complaint was lodged with the local police station after the incident.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, opposition CPIM’s flags and festoons were destroyed by unidentified miscreants late on Monday night at Boxanagar under Sepahijala district. The miscreants allegedly set ablaze party flags, flexes, posters and banners. A nearby shop was also partly damaged in the fire.

Boxanagar local Committee secretary Asish Sarkar expressed grave concerns over the incident and blamed the ruling party workers for the incident. He said that the soil underneath the feet of the ruling party is eroding fast. “The ruling party will be taught the right lesson in the future in the next assembly polls,” he said.

A police complaint has been filed with the Kalamchoura police station in connection with the incident.

