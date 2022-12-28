Agartala: Diba Chandra Hrangkhwal, a legislator from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, tendered his resignation on Wednesday, becoming the eighth lawmaker to quit the ruling alliance in the last couple of months.
According to sources, Hrangkhwal is set to join the Congress party from where he started his political career.
The BJP lawmaker was elected to the state assembly from the Karamcharra assembly constituency under the Dhalai district of Tripura.
The MLA submitted his resignation before the Secretary Tripura Legislative Assembly in absence of Speaker Ratan Chakraborty. Chakraborty is out of state for treatment.
While speaking to the media persons after his resignation, Hrangkhwal said, “I have tendered my resignation owing to my personal reasons. I have tried my level best to work for the people while in office but failed to sustain till the end.”
On being asked about the BJP’s performance, he said, “BJP has also done good work but I am not satisfied.”
On being asked about his next political destination, he said, “I haven’t taken a conclusive decision. However, I will stay in politics and therefore I will certainly join a political party. My decision will be communicated to the public very soon.”
Considered to be a close confidante of the Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, Hrangkhwal was among the rebel group that launched a revolt against former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
Former BJP MLA and present Congress leader Asish Kumar Saha, Tripura Pradesh Congress General Secretary Pradanta Bhattacharjee and other senior Congress leaders accompanied Hrangkhwal to the state assembly.
On being contacted, BJP Tripura State President Rajib Bhattacharjee said that DC Hrangkhawl was among the leaders who did not only betray the people but also the party that trusted them.
“They have always betrayed people. Such politicians who have no commitment towards people and their political party will get a befitting reply in the next assembly elections,” Bhattacharjee told EastMojo.
Also read | Tripura: Five injured in Congress-BJP clash, vehicles vandalised
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Sivok-Rangpo Rail project gets breakthrough in tunnel 12
- 100 years of Stan Lee: how the comic book king challenged prejudice
- Tripura 2023: 5 companies of Central paramilitary forces arrive
- Tripura: BJP MLA DC Hrangkhawl resigns from party
- Cold wave: Northeast India to see snow, rain, fog, more this week
- Three Indian Americans die after falling in frozen US lake