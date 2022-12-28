Tripura 2023: 5 companies of Central paramilitary forces arrive

Agartala: Central paramilitary forces have started arriving in Tripura as Assembly elections are due in the northeastern state early next year, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

Five companies of CRPF arrived on Tuesday and they will be deployed in the districts to perform election related duties while 50 more companies are expected to arrive by next 48 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

As many as 100 companies of central paramilitary forces – CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB will be deployed in the northeastern state to ensure free and fair elections.

“Five companies of central forces have arrived and 50 more companies are on their way to the state. By next week, around 100 companies of central forces will be available in the state”, the officer said.

The Centre has earmarked 100 companies of forces for conducting free and fair elections, he said, adding all the central forces will be deployed district wise to beef up security arrangements for the elections.

The officer said, “the district administrations have been asked to extend all possible logistics to the central forces. They will be attached to police stations to provide security to political rallies and area dominating work”.

Tripura Police and state paramilitary force Tripura State Rifles (TSR) will be deployed for general law and order duties and to provide security to the VIPs who are likely to visit the state for election campaigning.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The final draft of the electoral rolls will be published on January 5.

Also read | Tripura: Five injured in Congress-BJP clash, vehicles vandalised

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









