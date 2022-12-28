Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Wednesday said the formal statement issued by CPIM and Congress has eased the job of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the ruling party would have an edge over the opposition. According to Dr Saha, the more Left and Congress come closer; the more the chances of a BJP victory.

“They have forgotten all ideological commitments to come under the same roof. They have no philosophy. What we have been trying to do has been done by them. Now, we don’t have to do anything. The results of the elections will say everything,” said Dr Saha.

The Chief Minister also asserted that it is certain now people of Tripura would never vote for them. “We all know what happened in West Bengal. Similar will be the consequences here in the state. Their understanding is not news. Earlier it was tacit now public,” said Dr Saha.

The Chief Minister was speaking to the media persons on the sidelines of a visit to an urban development project. Expressing his disappointment over the standard of work, Dr Saha said, “I have to admit that some lacunas exist in the system which must be addressed. The contractors did not perform as per people’s expectations. This is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a master plan called PM Gati Shakti that lays emphasis on coordinated and comprehensive development planning. We are also planning to follow the suit.”

Dr Saha also said he is against using bulldozers. “Bulldozer culture is not required if people understand the problem and extend their helping hands spontaneously. We are here to serve the public and they should also help us in making their lives easy,” he added.

