CPIM-Cong Tripura alliance to help BJP, claims TMC

Agartala: All India Trinamool Congress president Pijush Biswas on Wednesday sought clarification from opposition parties Congress and CPIM on their joint appeal and asked both parties to clear their stand before the public.

He also claimed that the opposition had been working hard to help the BJP win the next elections.

“They have appealed to the people to fight against the BJP. Our party has been doing that for the last several years. Even in West Bengal, our party defeated the BJP with a big majority. I feel the Congress and CPIM are repeating the same game they did in Bengal. In Bengal, they fought together to help the BJP and weaken the Trinamool. But they failed to succeed. The same equation has come into play ahead of Tripura polls,” Biswas told reporters.

The former Congress President also said that the joint statement released by the parties looks ambiguous in many parts. “They have said that they want to fight the BJP together. But, whether they will fight the elections together or plan to go for a friendly contest is not clear. They must speak clearly only then we can say something,” said Biswas.

Biswas was speaking on the sidelines of a protest rally organized by Trinamool Congress in the Banamalipur area. “Trinamool Block Congress has organized the protest rally against the misrule unleashed by the Bharatiya Janata Party in the last five years. Through this rally, we want to send the message that Trinamool Congress has grown to be a competent political force in the state. And, the much-needed change of guard is only possible if Trinamool is given a scope,” said TMC Rajya Sabha MP Susmita Dev.

Hundreds of party workers joined the rally that covered the city areas.

