Tripura: Cong-Left issue join appeal against BJP in 2023 elections

Agartala: Congress and the Left Front in Tripura on Tuesday made a joint appeal to the state electorate to unite and resist “fascist forces” and ensure BJP’s ouster in the upcoming assembly polls.

The statement came at a time when speculations had been rife about the formation of a front against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The joint appeal gave an official shift to the steady-and-growing proximity between the Left and Congress in the run-up to the 2023 assembly elections. Tripura CPIM state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury claimed TIPRA Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarman, who is out of the state, also endorsed the views expressed in the appeal.

“After the BJP-IPFT alliance assumed power in Tripura, a disorder was unleashed in the state. The democratic rights of people had been totally abducted. The freedom of citizens is under attack. The voices of opposition political parties had been stifled. The elections had been turned into a farcical exercise,” the joint statement reads.

Accusing a section of the police and administration of playing second fiddle to the ruling party, the joint statement said: “Conscious inaction of a section of police and administrative officials has only helped the ruling party-backed hoodlums to indulge in fascist attacks on the democratic set up of the people.

Political murders, violence, ransacking, extortion and direct attack on people’s life and livelihood have become common features of this political regime. Even women are also being targeted. In such circumstances, instead of catching the real offenders, police had been implicating innocent people in politically motivated cases.”

The two parties called for everyone to come forward, rising above the political and social bindings to wage a battle against the present political dispensation.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“All the political parties who have undersigned the joint statement are appealing to the peace-loving people of the state to raise their voices and take a leading role in dislodging the incumbent regime. We are also drawing the notice of the police and civil administration and urging them to ensure that rule of law is established in the state. The Election Commission of India is also being requested through this joint appeal to ensure a free and fair election in the state,” the statement reads.

Apart from CPIM state Secretary Jitendra Chowdhury and Tripura Pradesh Congress President Birajit Sinha, CPIM state secretary Judhisthir Das, RSP secretary Deepak Deb, Forward Bloc Chairman Paresh Sarkar and secretary CPIML Partha Karmakar also undersigned the joint appeal.

Reacting sharply to the joint appeal, Tripura Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury termed it as an expected political development.

“Peace and tranquillity exist in Tripura. I don’t know where they found resentment. Tripura is not a disturbed state as it was when the Left was in power. We have seen the understanding between CPIM and Congress at the Central level and subsequently in West Bengal. Those leaders who have fought against CPIM for decades are now hand in gloves with the Left parties. This is nothing new, we have expected this political understanding to take place for the elections and gradually it is taking the shape. People of Tripura will teach them a befitting lesson,” the Minister said.

Speaking exclusively to EastMojo over the issue, TIPRA motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman said he did not sign any joint statement, but agreed with some points. “I haven’t signed any joint statement, but I do agree that the law and order situation is not good enough. The rights of people; be they tribal or minorities, have been undermined. The government of Tripura should realize that the political violence unleashed by the helmet squad has to be stopped. Otherwise, there will be no difference between the CPIM government and the BJP”.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Home Minister Amit Shah to launch BJP’s rath yatra in Tripura

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









