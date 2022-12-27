Agartala: Chairperson of Tripura Women Commission Barnali Goswami on Tuesday said the state is a corridor for human trafficking and most cases go unreported.

Speaking to the media persons on the sidelines of a district-level seminar on human trafficking, she said, “The number of human trafficking-related cases is rising in our state. We have to make sure that such cases are reduced to zero in the days to come. This conference of stakeholders has been convened by Tripura Women Commission to ensure that all the stakeholders working for the safety and security of women can work in close coordination and identify the factors responsible behind these cases.”

Stating that women and children were the worst victims of such cases, she said, “We have seen that in most of the cases women and children are the soft targets for such crimes. Therefore, the Tripura Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TCPCR) has been also invited to the seminar. We shall discuss the possible trigger factors of human trafficking and how we can curb the rate of such crimes. We are also trying to develop a system so that people can at least register their complaints fast.”

When asked how many cases had been reported so far to the Tripura Women’s Commission, she said, “We have received four complaints in the last four years. In all the cases action had been taken and victims were reunited with their families. But, our real concern lies with the cases that go unreported. Many victims could not reach us or the police to register the complaint. This is the biggest challenge we have been facing in the last couple of years. Such conferences will be organized in all the eight districts of the state so that we can send our message to the victims.”

