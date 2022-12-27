Agartala: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be launching BJP’s pre-election rath yatra from Dharmanagar in North Tripura on January 5.

The yatra is aimed at reaching out to more and more people in the run-up to the polls, BJP Tripura state president Rajib Bhattacharjee told EastMojo.

He said more leaders are likely to visit the state during the week-long rath yatra to address public meetings at places where the mega yatra will make a stopover.

According to top sources in the Bharatiya Janata Party Pradesh unit, a number of senior leaders will be visiting the state to campaign for the ruling party in January.

The yatra, which will start from two significant points of the state, will culminate in Agartala on January 12. “If everything goes as per the plans, BJP national president JP Nadda will attend the closing ceremony of the rath yatra. He will also address a public meeting on the occasion,” sources said.

Besides, senior BJP leaders such as Union Minister Smriti Irani, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty will also be campaigning for the saffron party.

“These leaders are likely to visit the state during the yatra. However, we are yet to receive the official confirmation,” a top leader said.

The yatra is a part of the party’s strategy to reach out to the voters ahead of the elections and put the whole organisational machinery into action.

Sunit Sarkar, BJP media in-charge, said to manage the mega event a three-member committee has been formed, which will be headed by information and cultural affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury. BJP state general secretaries Tinku Roy and Amit Rakshit have also been appointed co-in charges of the panel.

“A ratha yatra is going to be organised by the state BJP in view of the upcoming assembly elections. This yatra will start in the first week of the new year. A three-member committee has been appointed by the state BJP to ensure the success of the yatra,” the release stated.

While one yatra will start from North Tripura district, the other yatra will start from South Tripura.

BJP general secretary Tinku Roy, MLA Pramod Reang, Bibhishan Das, and Tapas Majumder are in charge of the yatra which will start from South Tripura. On the other hand, BJP general secretary Amit Rakshit, MLA Shambhulal Chakma, and others are in charge of the yatra that will start from North Tripura.

