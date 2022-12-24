Where would you go if you were looking for Portuguese colonial history in India? Goa, first, and then maybe a few other regions in Western India.

But what about Tripura?



Few people outside Tripura know of Tripura’s Portuguese connection, so instead of us explaining the story, we met eminent educationist Helenn’ Carol D’Souza. We asked her to go down memory lane to recall the Christmas festivities of the late 70s and 80s when she used to participate in the grand celebrations in the sleepy village of Mariam Nagar, located on the outskirts......