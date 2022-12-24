Agartala: TIPRA has no options sans BJP, new equations on play: Tripura MP Biplab Deb

Agartala: Former Chief Minister and incumbent Rajya Sabha MP from Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday hinted at a fresh political equation on the anvil and claimed that the next seven to eight days would decide the BJP’s performance in the ensuing assembly elections.

He also did not rule out the possibility of an understanding with TIPRA asserting that the latter’s demand would be impossible to get fulfilled without the BJP.

“The BJP is in power in the Centre. Whatever they (TIPRA) are demanding, for that they have to place the demand before the Central government. Neither CPIM nor Congress is in a position to offer anything to TIPRA. Technically, BJP is the party that can do something for them,” Deb pointed out.

Although Deb did not divulge anything clearly on the internal political manoeuvring, he said, “The next seven to eight days are very crucial for the state’s political dynamics. And, BJP’s performance in the 2023 polls also depends on that. If the strategy fits right as we all are expecting, BJP may emerge successful in 60 out of 60 seats. Otherwise, the BJP’s tally may go up from the existing 34 to 40, 45 or 50 in the 60-member assembly seat.”

On being asked whether he would contest the forthcoming polls or not, he said, “Such decisions are taken in the party’s parliamentary board. From an ordinary party worker, I have been given the scope to serve in the top post of the state for over four years. Now, I have been allowed to be a member of the Rajya Sabha. I feel proud that despite being a member of the parliament from a small state, I am always given enough time to raise my issues.”

The former Chief Minister also listed the agendas of Rajya Sabha he had raised or taken part in discussions. Expressing his satisfaction over the Centre’s proactive role in all the issues he had raised, Deb said, “The Central government has taken prompt action in connection with every issue I have tried to raise. I hope the pending works left in the ambitious projects about the Indo-Bangla connectivity will be accomplished soon”, said Deb.

“During the 13-day long session, I tried my level best to highlight the issues concerning the development and connectivity of the state that elicited a positive response. Be it the Indo-Bangla inland waterway project, the border trade marts or the Maitri bridge built over river Feni, the Indian government has already initiated talks with the Bangladesh embassy to sort out the bottlenecks”, said Deb.

