Hybrid immunity may help Tripura dodge fresh COVID wave: Expert

Agartala: Head of Microbiology department of Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) Dr. Tapan Majumder said Tripura might not face another wave of the COVID- 19 as people have developed strong hybrid immunity in the last three waves.

Speaking exclusively to EastMojo, Dr. Majumder said, “The term hybrid immunity literally means the presence of enough antibodies in the body developed naturally after getting infected by the virus and inoculation both.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“India has performed extremely well in the vaccination drive and Tripura is one of the top performers. In addition, during the Omicron wave, most people got infected. Although the infection lost its severity, enough antibodies were generated in the bodies of those who got infected during the COVID wave,” he added.

However, Dr. Majumder also urged the people to strictly follow the COVID-19 appropriate behavior and take preventive measures to ensure personal safety.

“The government is not eager to enforce COVID-19 appropriate behavior at this point in time as it could backfire. I would suggest, people should get vaccinated with the precautionary dose as well. And those who have comorbid conditions, have to get vaccinated with the third dose as they are most susceptible to the infection. So far 25 percent of people had received the third dose in the state,” Dr. Majumder informed EastMojo.

On being asked about the fresh outbreak in China, he said, “China was in strict lockdown. The natural infection rate was very low. They did not maintain transparency in the COVID figures. The world does not know what happened there. So, making any statement on the COVID situation in China is tough.”

On the state’s preparedness, Dr. Majumder, who is also a member of the COVID-19 task force said, “The state government has decided to start two percent random testing of international travellers from Saturday. Most probably, testing will begin at Akhaura Integrated Check Post and Churaibari inter-state borders. Other entry points may also be incorporated gradually if there is any rise in cases. As we all know what precautions we have to take, I feel people will follow the restrictions willingly.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to Dr. Majumder, the five-point strategy of test, track, treat, vaccination and restrictions have been devised again and there is no alternative. “I would say, people with Influenza-like illness should get tested as soon as possible. Mass gatherings should be avoided and wearing of masks should be reintroduced in public places to prevent any eventualities,” said Dr. Majumder.

Also read | Tripura border haats for trade with Bangladesh to reopen soon

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









