BJP national gen secy B L Santosh to arrive in Tripura on Sunday

Agartala: BJP national general secretary B L Santosh is slated to arrive in Tripura on Sunday to review the party’s preparation for the coming Assembly poll in the state, a top party leader.
The visit will precede that of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party’s national president J P Nadda, who are expected to be in Tripura in the first week of January.
“B L Santoshji is set to arrive here on a two-day visit to review the organizational preparation for the Assembly elections. He will stay here for two days,” BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee said on Saturday.
During the visit, Santosh will hold a meeting with the state’s election management committee. He will hold separate meetings with Chief Minister Manik Saha and chiefs of the party’s frontal organizations, BJP sources said.
“His visit will be purely for organizational purposes,” Bhattacharjee said. The ruling party has already begun public outreach programmes through various programmes across the state. It has sought suggestions on the aspirations of the people for its manifesto.
“We will consider the people’s suggestions and aspirations in our election manifesto. Boxes have been kept in front of the party’s district and mandal offices till December 28 for the people to give their suggestions,” he added.
