Agartala: Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), the ruling ally in the incumbent BJP-IPFT government in Tripura, is yet to decide whether the party will fight the elections in alliance with BJP or not.



However, the party leaders remain optimistic about the present formation. Party leaders said they would make the final decisions during the party’s Central Committee meeting scheduled in the first week of January.

“We are yet to finalise our poll strategy. In the meeting scheduled next month, the party’s central committee will review the party’s poll preparedness and decide whether we shall remain in the alliance with BJP or look for other potential partners. But, given the prevailing political situation, in all likelihood, the alliance will continue for the next polls as well,” IPFT spokesperson Amit Debbarma told EastMojo.

Although IPFT is in power, it suffered severe political and electoral setbacks in the last four years via defections and defeat in the TTAADC elections.

The rise of TIPRA motha in the tribal belt of Tripura eroded IPFT’s support base in the hills, throwing the party on the threshold of a collapse.

However, the party feels that they are still relevant in state politics and the forthcoming elections; IPFT could play a crucial role.

“Newly appointed BJP state President Rajib Bhattacharjee has already told the media that the saffron party is keen to fight the polls with IPFT. We welcome his approach and we also feel the BJP-IPFT together can repeat the stellar performance. But for that, we have to take a conclusive decision in the top body of the party”, said Debbarma.



When asked about the implication of the rise of TIPRA, he said, “TIPRA and IPFT have similar political demands, but I think there are certain distinctions. The IPFT sticks to its demand for Tipraland with the territorial area of TTAADC. TIPRA, on the other hand, is now trying to reach out to the non-tribal areas as well. They even have a separate non-tribal frontal wing. So, we think they have already started to rethink their demands; at least their political action indicates so”.

