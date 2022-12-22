Tripura may not have many industries, but it can claim to be a rubber-producing powerhouse. The state is second only to Kerala in rubber production and accounts for 9% of India’s rubber production. Earlier last week, the Rubber Board of India set a target of 2 lakh hectares of rubber cultivation in the Northeastern states by 2025 to increase production, with over half coming from Tripura, which has over 1.15 lakh rubber growers.

But the push for rubber is coming at a......