CPI(M) tells Tripura BJP govt to publish report card' on 2018 vision document

Agartala: Tripura CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury said the BJP government in the state should present a ‘report card’ of its vision document comprising 299 promises made to the voters before the 2018 Assembly elections.

Assembly elections in Tripura are due early next year.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The then Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had unveiled the BJP’s vision document before the 2018 Assembly elections.

“The BJP government should present the report card based on its vision document instead of report card over the BJP-IPFT government’s performance during the past 58 months”, he said at a party rally in South Tripura’s Bhuratali on Wednesday.

Recently, the ruling party published Assembly constituency wise report card highlighting the BJP-led government’s performance since 2018.

“The saffron party in its vision document had promised to provide 50,000 jobs in the first year if the party is voted power. It had assured that the first cabinet, if the party forms the government, will provide 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) to the state government employees with arrears. The government has failed to clear the DA to the employees”, he said.

Choudhury also slammed the BJP on the social pension issue saying it had promised to provide Rs 2000 social pension to selected beneficiaries. “When the Left government lost the elections in February 2018, the number of social pensioners was 4.50 lakh and now it has reduced to 3.18 lakh. Around 1.32 lakh names of pensioners were deleted from the beneficiary list by the BJP government,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The CPI(M) state secretary said after spending 58 months in power, the state government started providing social pension to 3.18 lakh beneficiaries. “It is totally unfair to deprive more than one lakh pensioners of their pension”, he said.

Responding to Chowdhury’s demand to present a ‘report card’ of its vision document of 2018, BJP state chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty on Thursday said the veteran communist leader should first know the difference between a vision document and poll promises.

“The vision document is a roadmap for a government in which direction it will perform its duty which is not poll promises. More so, the BJP did more than the vision document”, he said.

As far as government jobs are concerned, the BJP government has given more jobs than any five-year of the Left regime, he claimed, adding the CPI(M) leader is trying to “mislead” the people before the Assembly elections.

Also Read | Identify areas with low voter turnout: ECI tells Tripura CEO

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories