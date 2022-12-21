Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said that BJP will stay in power in the state for the next 50 years as the party has no dearth of talented leaders.

“I must say the BJP will govern Tripura for the next 50 years. We have no shortage of leaders. PM Modi is leading us from the front. Leaders like Union Home Minister Amit Shah are also guiding us in our endeavour to deliver what we have promised to people. Our guardians are constantly keeping a close eye on our activities and giving us suggestions to improve our performance. We are different from other political parties who only have violence to offer in the name of governance,” said Dr Saha.

Addressing a public gathering at Hrishyamukh in South Tripura district, Dr Saha said, “In south Tripura district alone, 69 people were killed when CPI(M) was in power. And, today I am standing at the annual memorial meeting of 14 political activists who attained martyrdom fighting against the communists. These political killings in south Tripura district and Hrishyamukh explain the kind of torture that communists had unleashed over when the party was at the helm of affairs.”

Holding the Left responsible for the genesis of political violence in states like West Bengal, Tripura and Kerala, he said, “Nowhere in India, you will find people killed for having different political affiliations from the ruling class. Wherever the Left ruled, they sowed the seed of political violence which with time turned out to be a part and parcel of the political culture.”

The CM also claimed that the Trinamool Congress which had been trying hard to make a dent in the political landscape of Tripura for the last two years. “In West Bengal, people voted against the Left conclusively in order to establish a government that could bring peace and prosperity to the state. Unfortunately, they were wrong. The incumbent West Bengal government is a carbon copy of the Left Front,” Dr Saha claimed.

Differentiating between the mode of governance between BJP and Left, he said, “Our government does not discriminate among people because of political affiliation. We do what people need. We are trying hard to ensure basic facilities reach people in time and the state witnesses fast pace development.”

