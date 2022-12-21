Agartala: The health and family welfare department of Tripura has instructed the in-service doctors of the GBP Hospital, Agartala, to prescribe generic names of the medicines instead of brand names in order to help the patient parties get cheap medicines.

The circular has been issued as the Rogi Kalyan Samiti (Patients Welfare Society) of the hospital has started its own medicine shop within the hospital premises with a flat 33 per cent discount rate on essential medicines. This counter will run in parallel with the Janaaushadhi Generic medicine counters.

Speaking on the issue, Tripura Health Secretary Debasish Basu said, “In the Rogi Kalyan Samiti meeting, it was decided that a medicine shop will be opened that can provide medicine at affordable prices to the patients. A national-level tender was opened for bidders and finally, a company has agreed to provide medicines with a flat 33 per cent discount on all essential medicines. Some medicines have been exempted as Government India regulates the prices of these medicines.”

According to the Health Secretary, the doctors have been asked to prescribe the names of generic drugs instead of brand names and all the procurements will be done through the hospital authorities.

“All the departments had been provided with requisition forms. Through the medical superintendent, the required medicines will be procured directly from the counter. The patient will pay the bills in hospitals. And, for those who are covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the bills will be claimed by the government of India. The whole system will be cashless for those beneficiaries,” he added.

He said efforts are afoot to open such medicine shops in all the major hospitals across the state.

