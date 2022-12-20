Tripura’s first Science City to be opened shortly: Minister

Agartala: The first Science City of Tripura, constructed in Badarghat under the West Tripura district, will be opened to the public shortly.
“Once the data is finalised, we shall inaugurate it for the public in presence of the Chief Minister,” Tripura Science and Technology Minister Jishnu Dev Varma said on Tuesday.
Speaking to media persons, Dev Varma said, “The previous government had left the construction work of the building midway. I was given the charge of the Science and Technology department late. When a Minister was dropped, I was assigned to this department. After much effort, we resumed construction after receiving funds from the Ministry of Culture for the remaining construction works.”
According to the Deputy Chief Minister, the state government had completed the construction works, and now the Science City is ready to be inaugurated partially for the visitors.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
“We can open it to the public anytime soon. When we started the work, the construction was only 30 per cent complete. The building is almost complete now. The Ministry of Culture has funded us and three galleries can be opened anytime,” he told reporters.
Notably, this Science City will have a 3D planetarium, Science For Fun and a range of exhibits showcasing the implication of science for daily use.
“The project has been designed to encourage students towards science and add an element of learning with experience that is not possible in limited school or college infrastructure,” said a source in the Science and Technology department.
Also Read | Allow ECI to work impartially in Tripura, ex-CM urges Modi
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam Congress leader found dead at cremation ground
- DSI adoption at COP15 can financially help protect biodiversity in India
- Assam plans series of expos to offset pandemic toll on trade
- Manipur: Proscribed group plans to disturb peace in Imphal foiled
- ENPO reaffirms boycott call of Nagaland polls over statehood demand
- Tripura’s first Science City to be opened shortly: Minister