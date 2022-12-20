Agartala: Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam will perform in the central event of the state sports department’s massive drive to popularize sports, Tripura Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said.

Addressing a press conference here in the civil secretariat, Chowdhury said, “The state government has launched a comprehensive campaign to popularize sports across the state. The campaign—Khelo Tripura, Susthta Tripura—literally translated to ‘Play Sports, Tripura, Healthy Tripura’, has elicited a massive response from different parts of the state.”

“In view of the massive success of the campaign, we have decided to organize a music concert and drone show at Swami Vivekananda Ground,” Chowdhury added.

According to Chowdhury, under the ‘Khelo Tripura, Sustha Tripura’ scheme, tournaments will be organized at the block levels. These tournaments will conclude on December 23 marking the success of the campaign.

“Final matches of some of the events will be held in the afternoon and in the evening the musical concert will be organized followed by the drone show,” the minister said.

He said, “Experts in drone technology from different IITs will come over here to showcase their talent. This display of drone technology will inspire students of our state to pursue education in this direction. A total of 250 drones will be used on the occasion and different uses of the drone technology will be showcased in the drone show.”

Sonu Nigam will perform at a concert where cultural groups will also showcase their art form later in the evening.

