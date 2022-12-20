Agartala: A 40-year-old was hacked to death by his wife after a family quarrel took an ugly turn in the Gobinda Para area under South Sonaichari of South Tripura district on Tuesday.

The deceased had been identified as Rajbahu Tripura, police said.

A team of police from Belonia police station rushed to the spot and recovered the chopper used for the crime. The accused, identified as Biswamala Tripura, surrendered before Belonia police station in the morning with her five children.

According to local sources, the couple were shouting at each other about family issues on Monday night. “According to preliminary investigation, the wife lost her temper during the verbal altercation and assaulted her husband with the chopper and lathi.The police recovered blood-stained weapons used in the crime ,” SDPO Belonia Abhijit Das said.

When asked what led to the incident, he said, “The locals have informed us that the deceased was an alcoholic and often he used to abuse his wife in an inebriated condition. On Monday night as well, the deceased was drunk when the incident occurred. The wife might have attacked her husband in the fate of rage, unmindful that it could inflict fatal injuries that ultimately claim her husband’s life. However, she would be produced before the Court on Wednesday.”

The mortal remains of the deceased had been sent to Belonia hospital for autopsy.

