Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Monday urged the voters of all communities to extend their support towards Bharatiya Janata Party in the next ensuing elections. He stated that his government, if re-elected, would provide the whole state with the means to fight divisive forces.

Describing BJP as a vaccine for negative politics that widens division in society, Dr Saha said, “The core slogan of BJP is development for all. Peace and tranquillity among people is our primary objective. No one will get special privileges; everyone is equal in the eyes of the government. I would like to urge the voters of all religious backgrounds to vote for BJP.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Chief Minister was speaking at the inaugural event of a party office in the Gomati district. “Unlike party offices of other political parties that act as the epicentre of creating unrest and tension, BJP party offices are like points of service. Our workers are here to extend their helping hands to those who are in need,” said Dr Saha.

The Chief Minister, who was the party president for three years, also warned the voters to be extra cautious this time as efforts to mislead people were underway.

“Our Prime Minister addressed a mammoth gathering at Swami Vivekananda Maidan. The crowd that gathered in the city was historic in all respects. But, our success could not warm up the opposition parties. According to them, it was a flop show. I am surprised by their attitude. Their politics is based on the principles of misleading thoughts. Every time they try to hoodwink people by making false and fabricated claims. Please be aware of such conspiracies,” Dr Saha added.

The Chief Minister also took a dig at the Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Saha in an oblique reference to their rebellion in BJP.

“They keep moving from one political party to another. Their migration from Congress to TMC to Congress via BJP is known to all. When they were in BJP, they revolted against the BJP Chief Minister to fulfil their personal agenda. When they failed, they helped Trinamool Congress in fielding candidates in the civic body polls giving indications that they would return to Trinamool but ultimately joined the Congress. The ideological commitment of these leaders is questionable,” claimed Dr Saha.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“For the last 35 years, Tripura was governed by a dark regime. If those old days return, I fear the people present in today’s rally may have to face the brunt,” the CM alleged.

Also Read | Allow ECI to work impartially in Tripura, ex-CM urges Modi

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









