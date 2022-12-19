Tripura: CPI(M), Cong see red in lack of new projects

Agartala: The opposition CPI(M) and Congress in Tripura on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “failed” to announce any new project for the people of the poll bound state at the BJP rally here.

Both the opposition parties alleged that the Prime Minister did not mention anything about the agitating 10,323 sacked teachers and other burning issues of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The ruling BJP, however, claimed that Modi’s rally at Vivekananda ground here on Sunday was a “big success” that set alarm bells ringing in the opposition camp ahead of next year’s Assembly elections.

CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Choudhury told reporters that “We thought the PM will explain the reason behind the people’s anger for not fulfilling the promises given before the 2018 Assembly elections and will unfold some big projects or schemes. But nothing was delivered for the state.”

Referring to the PM’s claim of commissioning of Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport, Choudhury said, “We have not seen any visible move to convert it (airport) into an international airport. More so, the work of the new terminal building of MBB airport was started when Modiji was not the Prime Minister.”

Chowdhury said the “PM did not mention the plight of TET qualified teachers, STGT teachers, JRBT and 10,323 teachers. Those who attended yesterday’s rally went back home with literally empty hands. Despair and frustration are brewing all over.”

Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman while reacting to the Prime Minister’s rally said, the people who had gathered at Vivekananda ground on Sunday to get something special but were “disheartened as Modi has not announced any new scheme.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“People are upset by the performance of the double engine government and will show the red flag to the saffron party in the election”, he said.

Assembly elections in Tripura are due in early next year.

BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee said the prime minister announced several projects for all round development of Tripura.

“They (opposition) are upset by the huge crowd at the pm’s rally. They know a big defeat is waiting for both the Communist and Congress in the coming Assembly elections,” Bhattacharjee said.

“The PM announced several projects for the all-round development of Tripura. They (opposition) might have missed out the good aspects of Modi ji’s speech”, Bhattacharjee said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Modi on Sunday launched a slew of development projects in poll-bound Tripura, asserting that the “double-engine government” is working hard so that people of the northeastern state are benefitted.

From the rally ground, the prime minister launched the “Grih Pravesh” programme for more than two lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban and Rural – schemes.

Also Read | Removed all obstacles to NE devpt in last 8 yrs: Modi

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









