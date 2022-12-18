Railway cops keep strict vigil on influx, nab 9 Rohingyas in Tripura

GUWAHATI: The railway police are keeping strict vigil across railway stations to prevent illegal migrants and Rohingyas from entering the country without valid documents.

NFR sources on Sunday informed that nine Rohingyas from Bangladesh have been apprehended by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) at Agartala railway station during a special checking drive on Thursday.

“Continuing its fight to detect illegal migrants and Rohingyas, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Agartala, along with Government Railway Police (GRP), Agartala, conducted special checking against illegal migrants in all the incoming and outgoing trains at Agartala railway station and apprehended nine Rohingyas on December 15, 2022,” a statement issued by NFR said.

Among the persons apprehended in the operation, five are women.

“On interrogation, they could not produce any valid documents and later confessed that they were from Bangladesh and of Myanmar origin. Later, all the nine Rohingyas were apprehended and brought to RPF post, Agartala and handed over to the officer-in-charge, GRP, Agartala for legal action,” it said.

The RPF staff deployed at stations and trains have been keeping a strict vigil on illegal migrants, Rohingyas and suspected persons over the past several months.

Last month, over 20 Rohingyas were arrested from different parts of Tripura, which shares an 856-km international border with Bangladesh.

In June this year, a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had gone to Silchar for a probe in connection with the arrest of 26 Rohingyas in the Barak Valley town.

The Rohingyas, including 12 children, six men and eight women were detained at Central Road in Silchar after they failed to produce valid documents. Later, they were arrested, produced before a court and sent to a detention centre in Silchar.

Police investigation revealed that the Rohingyas were travelling from Jammu and had lived there for many years.

In August this year, two Rohingyas were arrested during a joint operation by Kolkata military intelligence department and police from Badarpur railway station in Karimganj district.

