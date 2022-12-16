Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Friday claimed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tripura installed a triple engine of development.

“While the Central government and state government are two crucial engines of development, people of the state voted in favour of us in civic body polls to install the third engine of development. Although people say Tripura is witnessing double engine growth after BJP formed all the civic bodies, we are now being propelled by the triple engine development,” said Dr Saha.

The Chief Minister was addressing a party event on the cleanliness drive at Agartala. It is worth mentioning here that BJP leaders across the state have participated in such drives as a part of the party’s campaign for PM Modi’s public meeting slated for December 18.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is synonymous with development. He promised HIRA (Highway, I-way, Railway and Airway) and delivered it to us. As many as six highway projects are under progress in the state right now. Highway projects worth Rs 10,222 crore have been sanctioned. Agartala railway station is today connected with 12 express trains. The internet network of Tripura is the third strongest in the country. The new terminal building of the airport is one of the best in Eastern India, which is soon going to host international flights. In all terms, the triple engine development is visible,” added Dr Saha.

The Chief Minister also informed the gathering that PM Modi will arrive here in Agartala, followed by his visit to Meghalaya. “I am also leaving for Meghalaya to attend the gold jubilee celebrations of North East Council. PM Modi is also going to be there. I hope we shall arrive at Agartala on the same day. He will arrive at Agartala from Shillong. On this occasion, I would like to urge people to participate in the Swachata drive,” said Dr Saha.

He also said that the present government has been working with a motive to instil a sense of participation among the citizens. “We have launched the Amar Sarkar programme. As the name suggests, we want to make sure that people make their contribution to the development works carried out by the government,” he added.

Among others, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, BJP National Election In-charge Mahendra Singh and other senior leaders also particpated in such drives organized in different parts of the state.

