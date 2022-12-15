Agartala: CPI-M Tripura state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury on Thursday alleged that the BJP-led state government is going all guns blazing to ensure that Prime Minister Modi’s event at Swami Vivekananda stadium draws massive crowds, which according to him is a poor show of ‘political morale’

He said, “We don’t have any problem with the Prime Minister’s visit. The PM should visit all the states and review the development activities. Similarly, he should also take into account what the people of that state want. But, we have strong reservations about the use of public money at the behest of the ruling party. When the district magistrates, sub-divisional magistrates have already been designated as the district election officers (DEO) and returning officers (RO) for the elections, they have now been instructed to gather public for the PM’s event.”

Taking a swipe at the party and the state administration, Chowdhury said, “Even though the model code of conduct is yet to come into effect, the elections preparations are already at peak. Each and every block development officer has been served with a target. They have to bring people from their jurisdiction as suggested in the public meeting venue. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, on the other hand, is also campaigning for the same event. It shows that the party is trying to use the government event as a show of political strength, something that we object to and condemn.”

On the proposed unification bid of secular forces to defeat the BJP in upcoming 2023 polls, Chowdhury said, “It has been already decided and on several occasions told in public space that the CPI-M is eager to constitute a bigger platform of secular forces against the Bharatiya Janata Party. But prior to any conclusive talks on the alliance, we are trying to convey our message from a united platform. Positive talks are underway with the opposition political parties in this regard.”

Chowdhury also trained his guns on the saffron party for protecting the killers of Sahid Mia, the CPI-M worker who lost his life in a clash between CPI-M and BJP workers.

He said, “In a recent government event, the prime accused in the Sahid Mia murder case was seen sharing a stage with senior leaders like Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma and Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath. It is now clear that the BJP does not want Sahid Mia to get justice by putting the perpetrators behind bars.”

