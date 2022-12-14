Agartala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to arrive in poll-bound Tripura this Sunday, December 18. While no one would confirm on record, the PM is expected to address a massive gathering at the Swami Vivekananda stadium, his first public meeting ahead of the crucial Tripura Assembly elections slated for February next year.

The Prime Minister will also hold a special interaction session with the members of the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and is likely to take part in the Bhumi Pujan ritual of new dwellings constructed under the centrally sponsored housing schemes for the poor, a top source in the civil secretariat told EastMojo.

See more আজ ভারতীয় জনতা পার্টির প্রদেশ কার্যালয়ে মাননীয় প্রধানমন্ত্রী শ্রী নরেন্দ্র মোদীজীর আগমনকে কেন্দ্র করে প্রস্তুতি বৈঠকে অংশগ্রহণ করি। pic.twitter.com/vFATE6TPpt — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) December 13, 2022

Apart from that, the Prime Minister is also expected to inaugurate the Science City project located on the outskirts of Agartala city. Preparations surrounding the much-hyped visit by the PM have already intensified at both the administrative as well as the party level.

Shortly after returning from Gujarat, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma convened a Cabinet meeting that lasted late into the evening, followed by which all the senior BJP leaders headed for another meeting at the party’s state headquarters on Tuesday.

“In the Cabinet meeting, a host of decisions were taken and will be made public accordingly. Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury will brief media persons regarding the decisions. PM Modi may open more than one new welfare scheme that was awaiting the Cabinet’s nod. All those matters were cleared by the council of ministers,” said the source.

During the party meeting, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, who also heads the party’s campaign committee, discussed the BJP’s preparedness to welcome PM Modi in Tripura. Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, BJP state President Rajib Bhattacharjee, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath, ICA Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Tribal Welfare Minister Rampada Jamatia and BJP’s National in-charge for polls Mahendra Singh were also present at the meeting.

“The meeting was purely to give a message to all the wings of the party to work extensively ahead of the PM’s visit. The ruling party is eyeing to mobilize the biggest crowd of recent political meetings at the Swami Vivekananda field,” the party source said.

Meanwhile, top leadership of the ruling BJP has advised the state leaders to showcase the strength of unity to tide over the opposition parties in the next assembly elections at the Delhi meetings, a senior party functionary informed EastMojo.

“A day before the swearing in ceremony of newly elected Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state leadership had called for an urgent meeting in New Delhi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda chaired separate meetings at their residences to get a sense of the party organizational preparedness for the conclusive polls.”

The leaders have been advised to be extra cautious about the party’s poll prospects and “make efforts to bring down the walls of differences if any”, sources said.

“Although the scale of Gujarat victory outshined the electoral drubbings in MCD and Himachal, the party does not want to lose another state where it has been in power. The party leaders have also agreed to come to the terms of high command’s decisions.”

