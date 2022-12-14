Human rights at stake in Tripura: Trinamool Congress

Agartala: All India Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Susmita Dev on Wednesday alleged that the human rights of citizens are at stake in Tripura as the police and administration are working in favour of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party instead of serving people impartially.

Dev was speaking to the media after submitting a memorandum to the Tripura Human Rights Commission in connection with the recent “police brutality” on agitating graduate teacher aspirants. She was flanked by other senior leaders of the party, including the newly appointed state president of the Trinamool Congress, Pijush Biswas.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“We have urged the THRC to initiate an inquiry into the recent incidents of police highhandedness on the STGT aspirants. There have been several instances where people staging protests seeking jobs faced police lathicharge, which we feel is a violation of human rights. We have lodged a complaint with the THRC and demanded an impartial investigation into the incidents listed in the memorandum,” said Dev.

Speaking on the issue, Tripura Trinamool Congress President Pijush Biswas claimed that the concept of human rights was missing from the state.

“Wherever people are raising their voices against the state government, they are being dealt with force. We feel that people who want to raise their voices in a democratic way should be protected,” said Biswas, who is also a senior advocate.

The TMC President also described these protests as a by-product of the BJP’s false promises.

“Before the 2018 assembly elections, BJP promised the 7th central pay commission, jobs and other benefits. For the last five years, nothing has happened. It is only natural for people to ask what happened to those promises and raise their demands before the elections,” Biswas added.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Meghalaya, Mizoram among 9 states to withdraw general consent to CBI

Trending Stories









