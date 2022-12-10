Tripura: BJP forms poll committees headed by CM, state chief

Agartala: With a view to carrying out specific responsibilities in the poll-bound Tripura, the ruling BJP has constituted an election-management committee in the run-up to the 2033 Assembly elections.

While the eight-member poll-management committee will be headed by BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, education minister Ratan Lal Nath has been appointed as the convenor of the committee.

Nath will be assisted by six co-convenors that include tribal welfare minister Ram Pada Jamatia, general secretaries Tinku Roy, Papiya Datta, Kishore Barman, Amit Rakshit, and legislator Sudhanshu Das.

The committee has been empowered to chalk out strategies for the polls and take action according to the situation on the ground.

Besides, the party also constituted a poll-campaign committee on Saturday.

Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha has been appointed as the chairman of the poll-campaign committee. The other key members of the committee are Deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma, president Rajib Bhattacharjee, Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb, Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik, MP Rebati Tripura, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Chief Whip Kalyani Roy, Transport Minister Pranajit Singha Roy and Ram Prasad Paul.

