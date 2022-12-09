Agartala: The three-day-long border coordination meetings between the Border Security Force and the Border Guards of Bangladesh concluded on Friday here in Agartala with both forces resolving to help each other in border domination for mutual interest.
In a joint press briefing organized at BSF Frontier Headquarters, Inspector General (IG), BSF, Tripura Frontier, Sumit Saran, said, “Various issues of bilateral interest to pave way for enhancing the understanding and cooperation between both the border guarding forces of the two countries were discussed at length.”
IG Saran said special emphasis was given to the focused issues, particularly insurgent activities, various trans-border crimes, pending development works, smuggling of drugs and narcotic items, and coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP). “Issues related to confidence building amongst the troops of BSF and BGB as well as the local population on both sides were also discussed,” IG BSF Saran said.
The officer also spoke about the good relations between the forces and claimed that in recent years, the relations between the border guarding forces have improved.
“The Border Guarding Forces of India and Bangladesh have been scaling new heights in their ever-growing friendly relationship by participating in various coordination meetings at different levels at regular intervals of six months. Over the past few years, BSF and BGB have not only cemented their friendship but have also developed mutual trust and cooperation for resolving the bilateral border issues through meaningful dialogues at various command levels,” the IG added.
Regional Commander, South East Region (BGB), Tanveer Gani Chowdhury, who led the 13-member BGB delegation, said both the forces would work in close coordination to “zero out border killings”.
Recalling the contribution of Agartala and the Indian forces who fought valiantly in the Bangladesh liberation, Chowdhury said, “BGB and BSF have been assigned with the sacred and demanding job of protecting the peace and tranquillity in the border areas. During the conference, we exchanged our ideas in a friendly atmosphere in order to strengthen border domination,” the officer said.
“We also decided to work together in curbing of smuggling of arms and trafficking. Both forces have also made commitments to bring the border killings to zero. We have also decided to launch a crackdown on insurgent activities and illicit drug trafficking,” Chowdhury said.
The BGB official also stated that both forces have also vowed to share valuable information on criminal activities, expedite development projects and identify areas that require amplified attention of both forces.
Both the officials did not take any questions from the media.
