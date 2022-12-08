Tripura: Job aspirants, sacked teachers protest in front of education directorate

Agartala: Agartala city on Thursday witnessed a series of protests as aspirants for the post of graduate teachers and retrenched 10,323 teachers staged separate protests in front of the directorate of education.

While the aspiring graduate teachers demanded their results to be published as soon as possible, the sacked teachers once again threatened the state government to intensify their movement to get reinstated in services.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Speaking to EastMojo, one of the aspirants, Abhijit Dhar, said, “We have qualified in the Tripura Teachers Recruitment Board (TRBT) conducted Selection Test of Graduate Teachers examination. Through this selection test, teachers are recruited for the 9th and 10th standards. The state government has relented in face of the protests led by TET-qualified aspirants and released job offers en masse for over 3,000 aspirants. But, in the case of the STGT qualified candidates, the government has maintained a conspicuous silence.”

Reacting to the issue, sources in Tripura Teachers Recruitment Board said, the final results of the STGT exams are still to be declared. “The agitators are protesting based on the final answer key released by the TRBT after the exams. They have been asking to increase the posts of teachers which is beyond our limits,” a top TRBT official said.

Recently, the state government released a notification for the appointment of over 600 STGT-qualified teachers under the education department.

On the other hand, 10,323 teachers who have completed 50 days of their hunger strike at Orient Chowmuhani Agartala have also demanded reinstatement in services.

“We are teachers. We are not protesting to disrupt the peace or cause any inconvenience to the public. The state government has time and again promised us to resolve our issue. But, what is the condition today? Our families are hopeless now. For the last 37 months, many of us did not earn a penny. We are again making it clear that if our demands are not met, we would be forced to intensify our protests,” said Pradip Banik.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Speaking on the issue, SDPO Ajay Kumar Das said, “No one has been arrested in connection with the protests. The protests were lifted after the police convinced them.”

Also Read | Tripura ex-CM Biplab Deb demands ASI circle office to boost tourism in state

Trending Stories









