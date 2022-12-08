Tripura ex-CM Biplab Deb demands ASI circle office to boost tourism in state

Agartala: On his first day of Rajya Sabha, former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday drew the attention of the central government towards the archaeological sites of Tripura and the significance of protecting those sites in order to woo more tourists.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha during the half an hour long Special Mention, Deb demanded an ASI circle office exclusively for Tripura so that all the archaeological sites located in the state could be protected, developed and managed in a proper way.

“Apart from Maa Tripureswari temple that draws devotees from across the globe, Tripura also has three crucial archaeological sites — Unakoti, Pilak and Boxanagar — which are capable of giving the state a boost in tourism if popularized. The development of these historically significant tourism sites lies in the hands of the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) and the authorities are working diligently. But, as the ASI has no circle office in the state, work often gets stuck in the middle due to communication gaps,” said Deb.

According to Deb, the ASI circle office in Tripura will not only improve the protection measures of those sites but also help the authorities carry out new excavations in possible sites. “If an ASI circle office is established in the state, the archaeological research activities will see a new height. I hope considering all the issues, the Central government will look into the matter and give its positive nod in this regard,” Deb added.

During his stint as the Chief Minister, he exchanged a number of letters with ASI authorities for a fully functional office here in the state.

